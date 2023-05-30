BIGG BOSS OTT 2 ANJALI ARORA ROPED IN FOR SALMAN KHANS SHOW DEETS INSIDE

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss OTT 2 will see Salman Khan take the reins as the host. The Dabangg actor will be seen for the first time on a digital platform, adding to fans' excitement. According to what we've heard, Bigg Boss OTT 2 will last six weeks and include a fairly intriguing group of celebrities who will be confined to the house.

Anjali Arora of Kacha Badam fame is most likely to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. According to sources, Anjali Arora, the internet superstar and star of the popular song Kacha Badam, has been roped in for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Not only will she appear on the show, but so will creative producer Mahesh Poojary and dancer-choreographer Awez Darbar.

Salman Khan filmed a Bigg Boss OTT commercial video. According to a source, the second season will premiere in June. Preparations for the event have begun, and the team is in the process of selecting contestants.

According to reports, the three of them recently taped a teaser and would be contenders on Bigg Boss OTT 2. Prior to this, Anjali appeared in Kangana Rananut's Lock Upp. In addition, Pooja Gor, Faisal Shaikh, Sambhavna Seth, Poonam Pandey, Umar Riaz, and Jiya Shankar are believed to be appearing in the second season of Bigg Boss OTT.

For the unversed, Karan Johar hosted the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, which was a middling success. However, Salman Khan, the original Bigg Boss host, has stepped in for the second season. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will be available for free on Jio Cinema.

Bigg Boss OTT is a modified digital version of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss, which airs exclusively on Voot. The first season, hosted by Karan Johar, premiered in August 2021. The show follows a group of participants known as Housemates, who are confined to the Bigg Boss House and are watched around the clock by cameras and microphones. The winner of the show will earn a monetary prize as well as the coveted "OTT edition" trophy.