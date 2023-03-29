Hyderabad: Narrator of Bigg Boss- Vijay Vikram Singh bears it all in a recent interview. The voiceover artist talked about his journey as an actor and as an artist in showbiz. Talking about his struggle in the early days of his career, the Bigg Boss famed voiceover artist said that he turned to alcohol during the low phases of his life and soon became an alcoholic.

The shocking revelation came after the actor narrated his fair share of struggle in the initial days. Shedding light on his life experiences he revealed that he developed alcoholism as a result of his inability to cope with failure in his early years. 'I only share what I've learned from my life experiences. I turned to alcohol at the age of 19 because I did not know how to cope with failure at that young age. For the next seven years, I struggled with depression, which nearly killed me and because of my liquor addiction problem, I developed a fatal disease.

Vijay Vikram Singh initially caught people's attention as the narrator of Salman Khan's reality series Bigg Boss. The voice actor then demonstrated his acting skills in Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man, where he portrays Ajit. Singh recently referred to himself as an accidental actor in an interview.

Vijay Vikram Singh has appeared on programmes including MasterChef India and The Kapil Sharma Show in addition to Bigg Boss and The Family Man. Yet, he claims that achieving success wasn't simple and that he still faces rejections, despite this, nothing can stop him. Singh explained how he quit his government job and got the offer for Bigg Boss in 2010. From there, his career in show business took off.