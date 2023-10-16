Hyderabad: As the new season of Bigg Boss 17 begins, there is much speculation regarding who will appear on the show. From global icon Priyanka Chopra's maternal cousin Mannara Chopra, controversial stand up comedian Munawar Faruqui, renowned TV couple Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, to newsmaker Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky jain to several others, show host Salman Khan intorduced them all on the show's premiere on Sunday.

Salman Khan back with season 17

Salman Khan is back as a host on Bigg Boss 17. He made a spectacular entrance by performing on some of his hit songs. He stated that this season's candidates will be more explosive than a bomb, thus they will need to use all three of their faculties--dil, dimaag, and dum--to succeed. This year may witness the implementation of new laws and regulations.

Theme of Bigg Boss house for this year

Bigg Boss 17's house is divided into three sections this time. Dil is the first abode, where the residents will be romantically inclined. On the other hand, Bigg Boss' favourite smart candidates will be placed in the second house, which is for Dimaag. Those with Dum should dwell in the third house. This season will have bias, favouritism, and fun openly as remarked by Bigg Boss.

Mannara Chopra talks about kissing controversy

Mannara, a model and actor, was the first competitor to enter the house. Mannara Chopra, Priyanka's paternal cousin, was introduced by Salman Khan as a little confused candidate. "There are many Chopras in this industry," Salman said as he presented her, adding that Mannara has arrived and not due of her efforts but because of her abilities. She is a South Indian film star and made her Bollywood debut with Zid. Mannara was given the option of entering one of the three Bigg Boss houses and she chose the "Dil" house.

Salman also addressed her recent kissing scandal, to which Mannara said, "My director was meeting me after such a long time and kissed me on the cheek like a fatherly love. I was then required to travel to Mumbai to explain the entire situation as it was blown out of proportion. It wasn't meant to be controversial, but it quickly became viral."

Munawar Faruqui enthralls audience with shayri

Munawar Faruqui was the second contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house. He claimed that despite being offered the opportunity to participate in the show the previous season, the deal fell through owing to financial concerns. Salman then requested Munawar to recite some Shayari to which he obliged.

Ankita Lokhande- Vicky Jain answer Salman Khan's questions about each other

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain made a big impression on the Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 17 by performing on some classic romance songs. Salman engaged them in a game and asked them a few questions to determine how well they knew each other. Ankita also made an unexpected disclosure during the episode, stating that she would change her clothes three times every day.

Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar get into heated argument on first day

Other contenders who joined the show were Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar. They aired their grievances with each other and argued in front of the host. They talked about their relationship and blamed each other for their disagreements. Isha complained about Abhishek's possessive personality and aggression.

TV couple Aishwarya and Neil and others enter BB house

As they reached the Bigg Boss 17 stage, Aishwarya and Neil performed a thrilling rendition of What Jhumka. They had a good time meeting the host and had fun chats. Navid Sole, who is half Italian and half Persian, appeared on the show and spoke with the host, Salman Khan, about himself.

Anurag Dhobal was the next candidate to appear on the reality show. Anurag also made a vlog with Salman. He goes by the alias UK07 Rider and is a moto vlogger, YouTuber, and social media sensation.

Jigna Vohra, a former criminal journalist, and Sana Raees Khan, a criminal defence lawyer, also joined the show. Jigna claimed that she entered the tournament because of her son. She also addressed the controversy that surrounded her and her life in jail.