Bigg Boss 17: Kangana Ranaut challenges Salman Khan to flaunt his flirting skills - watch
Published: 34 minutes ago
Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut is set to make an appearance on an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, and a promotional video highlights her lively interaction with the show's host, Salman Khan. In the video, Kangana introduces herself on Salman's behalf and playfully challenges him to demonstrate his flirting skills.
During their conversation, the two discuss their upcoming film, Tejas, which is scheduled to release on October 27. Salman asks Kangana about the film's tagline, and she responds with, "Chheroge toh chhorenge nahi" (if you provoke us, we won't spare you). He inquires how she would react if a co-star flirts with her, to which she cheekily replies, "agar aapke jaise handsome ho to main dil se kaam lungi" (if the co-star is as handsome as you, I will respond from my heart). Kangana then playfully urges Salman to showcase his flirting skills, which he does by complimenting her beauty and asking about her plans for the next ten years.
In a fun moment, both Kangana and Salman are seen dancing to Deepika Padukone's popular garba song, Nagada Sang Dhol, from the film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, featuring Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh.
Bigg Boss 17 makers shared the promo on Instagram, describing Kangana as the "entertainment queen." The video opens with Kangana mimicking Salman's introduction style before he makes a surprising entrance on stage. Bigg Boss 17 latest promo has generated anticipation among viewers, with many looking forward to Kangana's interaction with Munawar Faruqui, who won a reality show hosted by Kangana.