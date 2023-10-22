Hyderabad: Kangana Ranaut is set to make an appearance on an upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 17, and a promotional video highlights her lively interaction with the show's host, Salman Khan. In the video, Kangana introduces herself on Salman's behalf and playfully challenges him to demonstrate his flirting skills.

During their conversation, the two discuss their upcoming film, Tejas, which is scheduled to release on October 27. Salman asks Kangana about the film's tagline, and she responds with, "Chheroge toh chhorenge nahi" (if you provoke us, we won't spare you). He inquires how she would react if a co-star flirts with her, to which she cheekily replies, "agar aapke jaise handsome ho to main dil se kaam lungi" (if the co-star is as handsome as you, I will respond from my heart). Kangana then playfully urges Salman to showcase his flirting skills, which he does by complimenting her beauty and asking about her plans for the next ten years.