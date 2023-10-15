Hyderabad: The 17th season of Bigg Boss is scheduled to begin from October 15 with Bollywood actor Salman Khan serving as the host once more. With the promos being released, it is confirmed that stand-up comic Munawar Faruqui will appear in the 17th season of the reality show. Where one promo showed Munawar on the BB stage with Salman, making his fans go gaga over him, another showed an ex-couple getting into a heated argument even before the start of the show.

Munawar's participation in the show has increased the excitement even more. The stand-up comedian's unique charm and sense of humour are eagerly anticipated by the fans and Bigg Boss 17 viewers. Bigg Boss Tak, a well-known social media account confirming his participation, tweeted, "BREAKING!! Munawar Faruqui, a comedian and Lock Upp winner, is said to be a confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17."

"He has given his NOD to be a part of the show. The deal was finalised at the last minute," a source added. Munawar Faruqui, who is well known for his sense of humour, rose to fame after taking part in Kangana Ranaut's reality series Lock Upp. He even won the first season of Lock Upp, winning the hearts of millions.

Munawar Faruqui is expected to bring his own charm and humour to Bigg Boss 17, which will make the forthcoming season even more fascinating for fans of the comic and the show. Reacting tot he news of his participation, his fans took Twitter (now known as X) to express their excitement. Many have also started shipping him as the potential winner of the show.

With the announcement of this year's famous candidates and the incredible performances planned for the evening, the premiere episode is sure to be a blockbuster event. However, a major confrontation between a rumoured ex-couple and candidates on the show will take place in the first episode. Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar, the rumoured ex-couple of Udaariyaan fame, are depicted in the preview having an argument.

Even though their faces are hidden, it is evident from their voices alone that the former couple on stage is Isha and Abhishek. Isha is heard stating, "I don't want you to return in my life again." To this Abhishek says, "Even I don't wish to be in your life." In the video, Abhishek also claims that Isha bit him with her nails.