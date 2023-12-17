BIGG BOSS 17 AYESHA KHAN GRILLS MUNAWAR FARUQUI ABOUT HIS ALLEGED RELATIONSHIP STATUS

Hyderabad: The latest buzz surrounds Bigg Boss 17 stems from the upcoming addition of a wild card entry, Ayesha Khan, Indian model and actor. Ayesha The show's creators recently unveiled a promo announcing her entry, where she made startling claims regarding her alleged history with Munawar Faruqui.

Ayesha Khan accused Munawar of engaging in a 'double dating' scenario and asserted that he had initially contacted her on social media for a music video collaboration, which never materialized. She stated that during their second meeting, Munawar expressed affection by saying 'I love you' to her.

The promo showcased Ayesha confronting Munawar inside the Bigg Boss house, accompanied by Mannara Chopra. A heated exchange unfolded, with Ayesha challenging Munawar about his alleged relationship status, to which Munawar attempted to explain his stance by claiming he was pretending to be in a relationship.

Following this confrontation, Ayesha Khan officially joined the Bigg Boss house as a wild card entrant after K-pop sensation Aoora. The show's producers released a video introducing Ayesha, highlighting her shared history with Munawar and her direct questioning of his integrity regarding his interactions with multiple women. Additionally, Ayesha expressed her desire for an apology from Munawar, emphasizing that she holds evidence contradicting his claims if he chooses to continue deceitful behavior.

Previously, Munawar disclosed aspects of his personal life to Mannara in the show. When inquired by Mannara about his relationship status beyond the show, Munawar mentioned that he had been involved with someone for the last two years, confirming its ongoing nature. Furthermore, he revealed a previous marriage spanning from 2017 to 2020, followed by a separation, and ultimately, the finalization of their divorce last year. Munawar also shared that he is a father to a five-year-old son.