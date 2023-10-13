Hyderabad: The seventeenth season of the reality series, which Salman Khan will host, is all set to premiere on Colours and JioCinema from October 15. This year it will have a singles vs. couples theme, with 17 participants, including Bollywood celebs and social media influencers. Ahead of its launch, a picture of the first officially confirmed couple actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain has hit social media minutes after makers dropped a promo of the two.

With makers sharing promos and details one by one, the hype around the contentious programme keeps growing. Now the list of contestants is out and the wait is finally over. The #BiggBoss_Tak handle on Twitter, which keeps a tab on the show and its candidates, has revealed the list of contestants. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will participate in Bigg Boss 17 as listed on the roster. Munawar Faruqui, a comedian and the champion of Lock Upp season 1, will also be seen in the reality show.

Other confirmed contesntants are Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, globals star Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank, Manasvi Mamgai and Rishi Dhawan. Along with the aforementioned celebrities, the show is also reportedly considering Armaan Malik, Kanwar Dhillon, Isha Malviya, Kirti Mehra, ex-girlfriend of Elvish Yadav, Tiktoker Faiz Baloch, Jay Soni, Sandip Sikcand, and YouTube stars UK Rider and Tehelka Prank's Sunny Arya.