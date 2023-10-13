Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain's pic from set goes viral after makers drop couple's promo; check other contestants
Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande - Vicky Jain's pic from set goes viral after makers drop couple's promo; check other contestants
Hyderabad: The seventeenth season of the reality series, which Salman Khan will host, is all set to premiere on Colours and JioCinema from October 15. This year it will have a singles vs. couples theme, with 17 participants, including Bollywood celebs and social media influencers. Ahead of its launch, a picture of the first officially confirmed couple actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband Vicky Jain has hit social media minutes after makers dropped a promo of the two.
Here's a promo of Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain entering Bigg Boss 17 house#AnkitaLokhande #VickyJain #BiggBoss17 @AnkitaFC_@anky1912pic.twitter.com/EEMZS5k5tn— 𝐒𝐮𝐛𝐡𝐚𝐦 (@Subham420_) October 13, 2023
Bigg Boss 17 Confirmed Contestants List— #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) October 12, 2023
☆ Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain
☆ Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt
☆ Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar
☆ Munawar Faruqui
☆ Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider
☆ Mannara Chopra
☆ Jigna Vora
☆ Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank
☆ Manasvi Mamgai
☆ Rishi…
With makers sharing promos and details one by one, the hype around the contentious programme keeps growing. Now the list of contestants is out and the wait is finally over. The #BiggBoss_Tak handle on Twitter, which keeps a tab on the show and its candidates, has revealed the list of contestants. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain will participate in Bigg Boss 17 as listed on the roster. Munawar Faruqui, a comedian and the champion of Lock Upp season 1, will also be seen in the reality show.
I am getting the same wibe from #AnkitaLokhande & #VickyJain just like #RubinaDilaik & #AbhinavShukla .— 𝐉𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧🗨️ (@JatinGurjar1001) October 13, 2023
Why I am feeling that Ankita will rule the season just like my queen ruby ❣️..
I wish she will .
Her entry giving me the same wibes, I wish my expectations come true .#BB17 pic.twitter.com/cyVqwsMO4m
#BiggBoss17: #AnkitaLokhande has decided to add glamor to the new season of #BiggBoss. More than 200 #outfits are ready for her reality show. It is also being claimed in the media editorial that she will take off her clothes three times a day. #AnkuHolics #BB17 #BBQueenAnkita pic.twitter.com/wu7Tcr02f6— 𝙏𝙀𝘼𝙈 𝘼𝙉𝙆𝙄𝙏𝘼 𝙇𝙊𝙆𝙃𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙀 (@TeamAnkita09) October 13, 2023
Other confirmed contesntants are Aishwarya Sharma & Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya & Abhishek Kumar, Anurag Dobhal aka UK Rider, globals star Priyanka Chopra's cousin Mannara Chopra, Jigna Vora, Sunny Arya aka Tehelka Prank, Manasvi Mamgai and Rishi Dhawan. Along with the aforementioned celebrities, the show is also reportedly considering Armaan Malik, Kanwar Dhillon, Isha Malviya, Kirti Mehra, ex-girlfriend of Elvish Yadav, Tiktoker Faiz Baloch, Jay Soni, Sandip Sikcand, and YouTube stars UK Rider and Tehelka Prank's Sunny Arya.
Sharing a brand new promo of the show, Colours TV promised "dhamka" on Bigg Boss 17. Ankita Lokhande's presence is sure going to keep viewers hooked to the screen. The actor rose to prominence with her role in Pavitra Rishta, playing the role of Archana opposite the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played his husband Manav on the show. She also appeared in Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika and received acclaim from critics and viewers alike.