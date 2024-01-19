Hyderabad: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan recently had his sports day at school, and his sister Suhana Khan was there to show her support. Proud mommy Gauri Khan took to social media to treat fans to delightful pictures of the Khan siblings from the event.

Gauri and SRK's kids, Aryan, AbRam, and Suhana have a substantial following on social media, where fans eagerly anticipate glimpses of their daily lives. Providing a rare treat, Gauri shared lovely photos of Suhana and AbRam from latter's sports day at school on her Instagram.

In a picture, Suhana is seen proudly capturing moments of AbRam participating in the sports event. Dressed in a black collared top with a maroon handbag, she exudes joy while clicking pictures on her phone. Another adorable picture shows Suhana posing with AbRam, who sports the school uniform and a cute touch of yellow paint on his face. Gauri Khan playfully labels Suhana as AbRam’s cheerleader in the caption.

Sharing Suhana and AbRam's pictures, Gauri wrote, "Lil one at the sports day….Running….Jumping….Throwing and Winning….with his Cheerleader." The post gained a frenzy of excitement from fans, flooding it with numerous heart emojis. Notably, other celebrity parents like Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karan Johar were also present at the school's Sports Day to cheer for their children.