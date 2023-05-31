BHUVAN ARORA ROPED IN FOR KABIR KHANS NEXT DIRECTORIAL TO STAR ALONGSIDE KARTIK AARYAN

Mumbai: Actor Bhuvan Arora, who charmed the audience with his work in the hit streaming show Farzi, will be next seen in star director Kabir Khan's next film. Bhuvan will be seen alongside Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan in the film. Kabir is known for directing films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Ek Tha Tiger and 83.

Co-leading the movie with actor Kartik Aryan, Bhuvan will be seen in an unexplored avatar. Expressing his excitement for the upcoming project, Bhuvan shared with IANS: "I am very excited and happy to work with Kabir sir. I have always admired his films and the selection of stories he wants to tell."

He further mentioned: "This one too is a very challenging film which requires a lot of prep work. The film is based on a true story with a larger than life canvas. I will also be seen in a new role that I have never played before."

Prior to this, the young actor, who impressed viewers with his work in the streaming series Farzi was feted with the STARmeter Award for Breakout Star by IMDb. He even trained extensively to work on the machinery of the printing press. Bhuvan is a Film and Television Institute of India alum and maintains that the institute made him realise how the world of cinema works at large.

The big-budget film is being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, who has also produced Kartik's upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha, which reunites Kartik with his Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kiara Advani. (With agency inputs)

Also read: Farzi actor Bhuvan Arora bags IMDb's Breakout Star Award