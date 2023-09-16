Hyderabad: The highly anticipated film Thank You For Coming, helmed by Karan Boolani, received a phenomenal response from international publications after it was showcased at the world premiere during the 48th Toronto International Film Festival. In one of the viral videos, Bhumi Pednekar is seen getting emotional as Thank You For Coming received a standing ovation at the esteemed film fest.

The critics have all applauded Bhumi Pednekar's leading performance, praising its comedic tone and empathetic gaze. The movie also features Shehnaaz Gill, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, and Shibani Bedi in key roles. The stellar cast, along with producers Anil Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and director Karan Boolani attended the TIFF premiere and strolled the red carpet while dancing to the beats of a dhol.

They got a standing ovation from a lively audience at the film festival which made Bhumi all teared up. With their bold content, the makers left a lasting impression. The film is being hailed as a story for every woman to watch. Thank You For Coming focuses on female friendship, single women, love, guys, relationships, and the pursuit of pleasure. It is the only Indian feature film honored with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year.

Thank You For Coming is expected to deliver a vital change to Indian cinema with its outstanding plot and talented cast. Fans and movie buffs are eagerly looking forward to witnessing this entertaining venture. With the release of the film's trailer, and its first song Haanji, fans are now excited to watch the comedy drama's charm on the big screen. Bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures, the film is scheduled to hit the theatres on October 6.