Hyderabad: Filmmaker Karan Boolani's highly anticipated film Thank You for Coming, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi will open in theatres on October 6. On Tuesday night, the actors of the comedy-drama united at a club in Mumbai after the launch of their film's first song Haanji. The gorgeous ladies dressed up in chic black outfits, dishing out fashion goals.

Pictures and videos from the event that surfaced on the internet in no time show the star cast having a great time. They posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet and grooved to the peppy tunes of Haanji. Shehnaaz was seen having a blast and popping a champagne bottle. For the event, Bhumi wore a leather jacket-style crop top and matching trousers, and Shehnaaz opted for a ravishing mini dress featuring a halter neck.

Bhumi accentuated her all-black look with dangling earrings, statement rings, stacks of gold bracelets, and high heels. She center-parted her hair and wore winged eyeliner, glossy nude lip shade, blushed cheekbones, and shining highlighter. Shehnaaz, on the other hand, accessorized the ensemble with heeled boots. For the glam, she chose subtle smoky eye shadow, bold kohl-lined eyes, and mascara on the lashes.

Later that night, Bhumi and Shehnaaz took to Instagram and dropped a video wherein they were seen grooving to the peppy number Haanji. Sharing the video, Bhumi wrote in the caption, "Haaaaaanjiiiii? Mazaa Aaya ;) Jisne nahi dekha please jaake gaana dekh lo. #ThankYouForComing6thOct #BhumiPednekar #shehnaazgill."

Thank You for Coming is anticipated to deliver a refreshing change to Indian cinema with its unique plot and talented cast. With the release of its trailer and the first song, fans and moviegoers are now anxiously looking forward to witnessing this entertaining venture. The film is bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor along with Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under Balaji Motion Pictures.

