BHUMI PEDNEKAR SHEHNAAZ GILL DOLLY SINGH SLAY IN FIRST SONG HAANJI FROM THANK YOU FOR COMING

Hyderabad: Makers of the highly anticipated film Thank You For Coming have finally released the film's first track titled Haanji on Tuesday. The song stars Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Dolly Singh, and Shibani Bedi, Karan Kundrra and Gautmik dancing in a club. It is sung and composed by QARAN Ft. The Rish, while the lyrics have been penned by QARAN & Siddhant Kaushal.

Taking to Instagram, Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday dropped the song, which she captioned, "Time to throw a rager? Haanji!" As soon as she shared the post, netizens flocked to the comment section and filled it with red hearts and fire emojis. Haan ji is a peppy number, branded as the perfect song for a party mood.

With catchy lyrics and rock music, the song is sure to top chartbusters in the coming days. In the video, we see the leading ladies grooving and rocking the party. The girls look ultra chic in Western wear as they groove to the dance number. However, it is Bhumi and Shehnaaz who stole the limelight with their seductive moves. The song also has glimpses of Karan Kundra and Gautmik.

Prior to this, the makers unveiled the official trailer of Thank You for Coming, and it received decent reviews from the audience. The trailer revolves around Kanika Kapoor, portrayed by Bhumi Pednekar, and her quest to find her one true love. Directed by Karan Boolani, the film is all set for a theatrical release on October 6. The movie will be facing a major Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar's Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue.

