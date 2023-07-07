BHUMI PEDNEKAR RUMOURED BOYFRIEND YASH KATARIA TWIN IN BLACK FOR A DINNER DATE WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar once again was papped with her rumoured boyfriend, builder and entrepreneur Yash Kataria on Thursday in Mumbai. The couple reportedly went out for dinner with the actor's sister Samiksha Pednekar and their other friends. In a video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram, Bhumi and Samiksha were seen posing for the paparazzi, while Yash avoided the cameras.

For the dinner outing, they were all decked in black. Bhumi wore a mid-length dress with a slit up to her thigh which she teamed up with jacket. Samiksha was dressed in a similar latex shirt and paired it with matching pants. Yash too opted for a black outfit. He sported a black t-shirt paired with blue jeans and had his sunglasses on.

Prior to this, Bhumi and Yash were papped at the Mumbai airport. Both of them were seen keeping a low profile and walking separately to the parking area. The first time they were spotted together was at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in February. Back then, Videos and pictures of Yash seeing off Bhumi with a kiss had stormed headlines. The couple, However, is yet to confirmed their relationship.

Yash is a builder and has industry friends including Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, and others. He has a private Instagram account followed by Bhumi, Arjun Kapoor, and Aryan Khan. Meanwhile, on the movie front, Bhumi was last seen in Afwaah, directed by Sudhir Mishra, The film also features Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sharib Hashmi, and Sumeet Vyas. Bhumi will now appear in The Lady Killer, Meri Patni Ka Remake, and Bhakshak.