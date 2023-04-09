BHOLAA DAY 10 COLLECTION AJAY DEVGN STARRER GATHERS MOMENTUM TOTAL TALLY TO TOUCH RS 70 CRORE MARK

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Bholaa continues to draw audiences to theatres after earning Rs 59.68 crore in its first week. According to reports, the film earned Rs 3.60 crore on Friday and Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday. This brings the total for the first ten days to Rs 67.53 crore. The film, which is a remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in 3D and 2D, with the latter working better for viewers.

Bholaa is the year's third-highest opening, trailing only Pathaan, which earned Rs 57 crore on its first day, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which earned Rs 15.73 crore. The film made a modest Rs 11.2 crore on its first day, which happened to be a holiday on Thursday (March 30). After U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34, Bholaa is Ajay's fourth film as a director. None of those films performed well at the box office. Even though Bholaa is doing well at the box office, it is not drawing the crowds that Ajay's previous film, Drishyam 2, did, which grossed more than Rs 340 crore worldwide. However, Bholaa will have a clear path until the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21.

Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's Bholaa continues to draw audiences to theatres after earning Rs 59.68 crore in its first week. According to reports, the film earned Rs 3.60 crore on Friday and Rs 4.25 crore on Saturday. This brings the total for the first ten days to Rs 67.53 crore. The film, which is a remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, was released in 3D and 2D, with the latter working better for viewers. Bholaa is the year's third-highest opening, trailing only Pathaan, which earned Rs 57 crore on its first day, and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which earned Rs 15.73 crore. The film made a modest Rs 11.2 crore on its first day, which happened to be a holiday on Thursday (March 30).

After U Me Aur Hum, Shivaay, and Runway 34, Bholaa is Ajay's fourth film as a director. None of those films performed well at the box office. Even though Bholaa is doing well at the box office, it is not drawing the crowds that Ajay's previous film, Drishyam 2, did, which grossed more than Rs 340 crore worldwide. However, Bholaa will have a clear path until the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21. Though Ramadan and IPL are said to have had an impact on numbers, particularly in low-income areas. In fact, Ajay's output during the pandemic has been largely comprised of misses rather than hits. Bhuj: The Pride of India, his first major release, went straight to Disney+ Hotstar, while Runway 34 and Thank God bombed.

Drishyam 2 was the only bright spot; the film was one of the few Bollywood hits of last year, defying box office expectations. In addition, he made his series debut in Rudra: The Edge of Darkness, a remake of the hit British series Luther, and had an extended cameo in the Oscar-winning Telugu film RRR. Following that, Ajay will appear in the long-delayed sports drama Maidaan before returning to the next chapter of fan favourite Singham. Bholaa also stars Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, and Gajraj Rao.

Also read: Bholaa box office collection: Here's how much Ajay Devgn's film rakes in on Day 8