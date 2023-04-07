BHOLAA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION HERES HOW MUCH AJAY DEVGNS FILM RAKES IN ON DAY 8

Hyderabad: Bholaa, which features Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has been playing in theatres for more than a week now. Although there's not much competition in the Hindi market, the film's box office collections have been falling short of expectations. According to an industry tracker, Bholaa made Rs 56.8 crore in its first week, and about Rs 3 crore on its eighth day of release. The movie has currently earned Rs 59.68 crore at the box office.

Bholaa grossed Rs 11.20 crore on its first day in theatres, and after the film saw a significant drop on the second day, its earnings increased on the third and the fourth day. The second weekend of Bholaa's theatrical run will be closely watched because the film still has little competition before the release of Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on April 21.

Bholaa is still the third-highest-grossing movie of 2023, after Pathaan and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (TJMM), despite its comparatively modest box office collections. In the domestic markets, the lifetime collection of Pathaan is more than Rs 500 crore net while TJMM has managed to make a little over Rs 130 crore net.

Devgn's Drishyam 2 was one of the few movies that had a big commercial impact in 2022 and it was a huge box office hit. Bholaa is having a difficult time coming close to Drishyam 2, which had crossed more than Rs 104 crore in its first week. Although Drishyam 2 and Bholaa are both remakes, their box office results are totally different.