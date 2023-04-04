Hyderabad: Bholaa, an action thriller starring actor-director Ajay Devgn, is performing well at the box office. The movie managed to earn Rs 44.28 crore over its four-day extended weekend after debuting on the Ram Navami holiday last Thursday. The movie did reasonably well on its crucial first Monday.

Bholaa's first Monday revenue of Rs 5 crore brought its domestic earnings to roughly Rs 49 crore net. Given that Tuesday is a holiday in some areas of the country, the movie is expected to pass the Rs 50 crore milestone. Bholaa's first day of ticket sales brought in Rs. 11.20 crore, followed by Rs. 7.40 crore on Friday, Rs. 12.20 crore on Saturday, and Rs. 13.48 crore on Sunday.

Bholaa has a chance to do well this week because there won't be any huge releases till Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on Eid, noted trade expert Taran Adarsh. "#Bholaa needs to keep the momentum over the weekdays," Adarsh commented on Twitter. Its business has been somewhat damaged by the #IPL2023 as well as the #Ramadan season. The upcoming holidays on Tue [#MahavirJayanti] and Fri [#GoodFriday] could be useful, though. Another benefit that #Bholaa enjoys is the absence of notable releases [until #KBKJ on #Eid], he tweeted.

The movie centres on an ex-convict who, in exchange for seeing his daughter after ten years in jail, drives a truck full of poisoned police officers to the hospital while fending off crooks. Bholaa has emerged as the most successful film directed by Ajay Devgn till now.

