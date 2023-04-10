BHOLAA BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 11 AJAY DEVGN TABUS FILM CROSSES RS 70 CRORE MARK IN SECOND WEEKEND

Hyderabad: Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn, continues to draw audiences to the movies. At the domestic box office, the movie has now surpassed the coveted Rs 70-crore threshold. Its next goal is to surpass the Rs 80-crore mark. Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, came out on March 30. It is a remake of Kaithi, a Tamil film.

Both the audience and the critics responded favourably to Bholaa's March 30 premiere. The movie, which was one of 2023's most eagerly awaited releases, succeeded in captivating the audience. Bholaa, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, did well in its first week of release and made Rs 44 crore over the opening weekend.

Bholaa was successful in surpassing the Rs 70-crore mark during its second weekend in theatres. Day 11, April 9, saw the movie bring in Rs 2.25 crore. As a result, its total domestic box office revenue now stands at Rs 75.20 crore. Bholaa is Ajay Devgn's fourth venture as a director following You, Me Aur Hum, Shivay, and Mayday.

The movie is a remake of Kaithi by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In the movie, Tabu, who plays a cop, will be working with Ajay once again. The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Amala Paul, and Vineet Kumar.

It has been styled as the tale of a one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. After being released from prison, an ex-convict decides to meet his daughter for the first time. However, he gets caught up in a shootout between the police and the drug mafia.

