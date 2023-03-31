Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's newest directorial Bholaa in which he also plays the lead hit the big screens on Thursday. The film is a Hindi remake of Karthi's Tamil hit Kaithi. Bholaa is set in one night and projects Ajay as a man on a mission to fight a multitude of enemies. Ajay's film opened with double-digit on day 1 but is far from crossing the opening day business of his superhits film Drishyam 2.

Bholaa box office collection day 1 reports are out and the film is said to have made Rs 10 crore nett according to Box Office India. As per another industry tacker Sacnilk, Bholaa has however raked in approximately Rs 11 crore on day 1. While the film will enjoy an extended weekend, box office numbers might suffer a dent due to IPL 2023 commencing from Friday.

Bholaa has garnered mixed reviews but word of mouth at the end of day one is said to be positive and that might work in favour of the film. While critics are seemingly not happy with how Hindi remake is over-curated with the death-defying drama of hostility, brutality and cruelty. The public however has dubbed Bholaa as a 'paisa vasool' thriller.

Ajay aside, the film also stars his frequent collaborator and friend Tabu in the role of a law-abiding, gun-toting Inspector Diana. The film also features Deepak Dobriyal, Vineet Kumar, Gajraj Rao, and Sanjay Mishra in pivotal roles. The film marks Ajay's fourth outing as a director after U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runwav 34 (2022).