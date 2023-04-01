Hyderabad: After a decent opening at the box office, Ajay Devgn's recently released movie Bholaa, which also stars Tabu, Raai Laxmi, and Amala Paul, struggled to gain momentum the following day. Bholaa made Rs 11.20 crore on its opening day, however, the movie witnessed a major drop on the second day with just Rs 7 crore. Currently, the two-day total stands at Rs 18.20 crore approximately.

According to box office India, the movie had 11.02% occupancy in theatres on Friday. Despite the majority of positive reviews for the movie, the national chains reportedly saw a drop of around 35%. While Drishyam 2, Ajay's most recent film, made more than Rs 200 crore at the box office, Bholaa's performance was on par with Shivaay, another Devgn-directed film. Shivaay made Rs. 10.24 crore on its opening day, but during the course of its run, it managed to surpass the Rs 100 crore mark.

Also read: Bholaa box office collection Day 1: Here's how much Ajay Devgn's action film rakes in on opening day

Bholaa is up against Nani's Dasara, which has had a wide pan-Indian release. Dasara became one of Nani's highest openings with a worldwide gross of Rs 38 crore. The weekend box office collection for Bholaa will be closely watched because the prolonged weekend will be a testing time for the movie. The Hindi remake of Lokesh Kanagaraj's Kaithi, Bholaa might suffer as a result of the ongoing IPL 2023. The collections at different centres may also decline due to the holy month of Ramzan and some circuits are much lower than expected.

Bholaa is Ajay's fourth directorial film after U, Me aur Hum (2008), Shivaay (2016), and Runway 34 (2022). The movie also features Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar, and Gajraj Rao in important roles.