Hyderabad: Ajay Devgn's action thriller Bholaa, which is his fourth directorial film, is doing well at the box office. The movie, which was released on the occasion of Ram Navami on March 30, has earned close to Rs 50 crore at the box office in its first weekend, which is not a bad result given that it competed with other well-performing films on the same day.

On its first Sunday, Bholaa collected in double digits, bringing the total to over Rs 40 crore net. According to sources, the four-day weekend collection was Rs. 44.70 crores (early estimate). The movie is performing well in the North belt whereas Dasara, Nani's pan-Indian release, is underperforming in its native Karnataka.

Both the favourable reviews and Ajay's star appeal have benefitted Bholaa. Given that he also directed the movie this time, Ajay has mastered the film's action sequences for the audience. The movie's box office performance is predicted to decline on Monday, however, it may see some improvement on Tuesday, as it is a partial holiday for many on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

In fact, starting from Monday evening, the collection may even see a small increase. It would be intriguing to observe how it affects Bholaa and whether or not the movie can approach Rs 100 crore by the end of its first week. Meanwhile, Dasara, which also hit the screens on Thursday, is currently having great success at the box office. At its opening weekend, the Nani-starring film brought in Rs 58.05 crore net (early estimate).