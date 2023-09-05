BHARAT MATA KI JAI AMITABH BACHCHAN TWEETS AMID INDIA VS BHARAT DEBATE

Hyderabad: Amid the ongoing debate surrounding the proposed name change of India to Bharat, Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan has seemingly taken a stance on the matter. In a recent tweet, Big B seemingly made a significant statement by saying, "Bharat mata ki jai" in Hindi, accompanied by the Tricolour emoji and a red flag emoji.

His tweet quickly garnered attention, accumulating 19K likes within just a few minutes of being posted. While many expressed their support for his sentiment, there were also those who questioned the reason behind his tweet. As his tweet came during the India-Bharat row, it seems like Big B has just showcased his support in favour of India's name change.

The controversy regarding the name change began when screenshots of a dinner invitation for a G20 event scheduled for September 9 circulated on social media. Notably, the invitation referred to the 'President of Bharat' instead of the customary 'President of India.' This unconventional reference sparked a flurry of opinions and reactions from various political leaders.

Recently, Big B also made headlines for hosting a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at his Mumbai residence. The gathering included his family members, such as wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai, daughter Shweta Bachchan, and his grandchildren.

Shifting the focus to Big B's work front, the legendary is back to hosting the 15th season of the popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati. The octogenarian actor will be seen in Nag Ashwin's upcoming sci-fi drama Kalki 2898 AD which also stars Pabhas, Kamla Haasan, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles.

