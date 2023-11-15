Hyderabad: On the auspicious occasion of Bhai Dooj, which is being observed all over the country on Wednesday, sisters apply tika on their brothers' foreheads and pray for their well-being and long life. Bollywood celebrities have also enthusiastically embraced the festival over the years. This Bhai Dooj, Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut, took to social media to express their love with loved up pictures.

Sara Ali Khan, who shares a strong bond with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan pen a heartfelt wish for him on this special day. Taking to Instagram Stories, Sara Ali Khan displayed her affection for Ibrahim Ali Khan on November 15 by sharing a delightful collage of pictures. The compilation included recent and vintage snapshots from various festivals and vacations, capturing the true essence of their relationship.

Bhai dooj 2023: Sara Ali Khan wishes brother Ibrahim Ali Khan with collage, Kangana Ranaut shares funny anecdote

A charming childhood photograph of the siblings took center stage in the collage. Accompanying the images was a sweet message from Sara, which read, “Happy Bhai Dooj @___iak___” along with a hatching chick emoji. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut shared a group photo with her sister Rangoli Chandel and their three younger brothers. The actor wrote a hilarious note for them, reminiscing childhood days.

Taking to Twitter (now known as X), Kangana wrote: "Blessed to have teen chote bhai, bachpan mein ek samosa layega ek chai banayega and ek mummy ko shikayat lagaayega phir uss ek ki wajeh se teeno maar khayega …. Aaj tum teeno ka kamyab husband/boyfriend ho because of this training kabhi mat bhoolna 🥰🙏 Happy #BhaiDooj."

Sara and Ibrahim also celebrated Diwali together, hosting a cozy gathering at the Kedarnath actor's residence where their mother Amrita Singh joined them. The trio gracefully coordinated their attire in white and gold. Furthermore, they also came together for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Diwali celebration, where notable personalities like Neetu Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Karisma Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and others were in attendance.