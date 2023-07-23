Hyderabad: Bollywood's rumoured couple Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted going for a drive in Mumbai on Saturday night during the rains. Several photos and videos of the couple sitting in a car surfaced on the internet. This outing was followed by their foreign trip together.

In one of the pictures, we see Ananya keeping her hand near her face, while she smiled and spoke with Aditya Roy Kapur. He smiled as he drove. Ananya seemed to have tried to hide her face in one of the photos, while Aditya giggled.

Ananya wore a pink outfit for the outing, while Aditya chose a white shirt and trousers. As soon as the picture was dropped online by a Mumbai-based paparazzo, netizens flocked to the comment section to express their views. Many fans of the couple admitted that they look good together, while others could not digest Aditya Roy Kapur dating Ananya.

Reacting to the picture, a fan wrote: "Best couple alert in b town 😍" Another one wrote: "OH MY GOD @ananyapanday @adityaroykapur VERY GOOD VIBES😊💖MAY GOD BLESS YOU TWO.." A troller wrote: "13 years age difference..for u kind info." Another one commented: "Like seriously he didn't find anyone else."

Prior to this, Ananya set the internet ablaze with her photo from her trip to Ibiza on Saturday. Ananya shared photos of herself from her vacation on Instagram. The post was titled "Blue baby." In the series of pictures, Ananya was seen sitting by a pool drinking coconut water, then posing for a mirror selfie in a blue bikini, and in another, sitting on the beach posing for the camera in the photos. Beautiful remarks were left by fans and friends in response to the photos.

Ananya and Aditya made headlines after images from their recent trip surfaced on social media. While the couple has not publicly addressed their union, they reportedly returned from their trip on the same day but exited the airport separately. The pair's relationship suspicions began after they appeared together at Kriti Sanon's Diwali party last year.

On the work front, Ananya will next be featured in filmmaker Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime thriller. Along with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, she has Farhan Akhtar's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya is also working on a comedy film with Ayushmann Khurrana titled Dream Girl 2. In addition, she will make her web series debut with Prime Video's Call me bae.

On the other hand, Aditya will appear in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The film, billed as an anthology, also stars Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, and Neena Gupta.

Also read: Viral alert! Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's PDA moments from Spain storm social media