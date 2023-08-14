Hyderabad: In a treat for Rashmika Mandanna's fans, the actor has been cast opposite Dhanush for his upcoming flick D51. Dhanush has collaborated with Telugu director Sekhar Kammula, famed for films such as Happy Days and Love Story, for the untitled film. The latest news regarding the project, tentatively named D51, is that Rashmika Mandanna has been roped in for a titular role. The popular actress has been cast as the film's female protagonist, partnering with Dhanush.

Rashmika Mandanna will be working with Dhanush, Sekhar Kammula, and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP for the first time. Dhanush makes his Telugu film debut with this film. The film's preliminary development is still in progress. The regular shoot is scheduled to begin in December. Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, in collaboration with Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd, are producing the Dhanush-starrer on a huge scale.

Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula's film will be shot and released concurrently in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The team is in talks with some very significant personalities in varied languages, as well as a top-notch technical team, which will be announced very soon.

Meanwhile, Dhanush will next be seen in Captain Miller, directed by Arun Matheswaran. The teaser will be revealed on the actor's birthday, according to the producers. In addition to Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan, the film stars Shiva Rajkumar, Sundeep Kishan, and Priyanka Arul Mohan in lead roles.

On the other hand, Rashmika is expected to return to the second schedule of the much-anticipated Pushpa: The Rule later this month. Rainbow and Animal are also lined-up for release in the theatres. Rashmika has appeared in films in Telugu and Kannada, as well as Tamil and Hindi. Kirik Party (2016), Anjani Putra (2017), Yajamana (2019), Sarileru Neekevvaru (2020), Bheeshma (2020), Pogaru (2021), Pushpa: The Rise (2021), Sita Ramam (2022), and Varisu (2023) are among her most commercially successful films of hers.

