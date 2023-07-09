Hyderabad: The makers of Bawaal dropped the trailer of the film starring Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, on Sunday. The over-two-minute trailer depicts love and romance against the backdrop of World War II as it depicts a heartbreaking monochromatic scene in a concentration camp. The film marks the first time collaboration of Mimi actor Janhvi Kapoor and October actor Varun Dhawan.

Taking to Instagram, official page of Prime Video sharing the trailer wrote: "pyaar se bawaal tak ka ek safar! 💙 produced by #SajidNadiadwala and directed by @niteshtiwari22#BawaalOnPrime, July 21trailer out now." The Bawaal trailer shows the endearing and budding romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor) as they discover love. Varun Dhawan plays Ajay Dixit, a school teacher in Lucknow who is idolised by his students and admired by everyone in town, and Janhvi Kapoor plays Nisha, a bright, attractive yet simple girl whose only desire is to meet her one true love. But love is never easy, and it must go through its own fight.

The teaser intrigued viewers with the depiction of World War ll in this modern-day love story. The much-awaited trailer showed extended shots of the war with Hitler's mention, however, the mystery around the war scene in a rom-com still remains a mystery.

The film symbolises a powerful cooperation between the critically acclaimed duo of Nitesh and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and the much-lauded filmmaker - Sajid Nadiadwala, as well as the starring combo of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. It is guaranteed to provide audiences with a romance story they will never forget when it debuts on Prime Video on July 21.

Bawaal, which was shot in India and other overseas locations, has a deep message that is guaranteed to resonate with people worldwide.

Also read: Bawaal teaser review: Netizens divided over last 5 seconds of Holocaust scene; express concern over sensitivity of topic