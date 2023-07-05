Bawaal teaser review: Netizens divided over last 5 seconds of Holocaust scene; express concern over sensitivity of topic
Published: 5 hours ago
Hyderabad: The Bawaal teaser, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, was released on Wednesday. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film's teaser is goosebumps-inducing and has left a lasting impression on viewers. Although viewers praised the lead couple's chemistry, some people had objections to the film's alleged portrayal of what seems like the Holocaust.
The teaser begins with a montage of Janhvi and Varun's romantic moments as they grin and exchange looks while Arijit Singh's voice echoes in the background. However, it is the last 5 seconds of the teaser that piqued the interest of the viewers. Though fans showered the teaser with love, it is the gas chamber scene depicting Varun reaching out to Janhvi while struggling for air in what appears to be a gas chamber, that has divided the internet.
#Bawaal Teaser:— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) July 5, 2023
Good 👍#VarunDhawan & #JanhviKapoor look too good 💯
When you think this is gonna be another romantic drama film, there comes the last 5 Seconds 💥
Those 5 Seconds were unexpected 🔥
Eagerly Waiting 😃#BawaalTeaser #AmazonPrime #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/chnCmw56NT
Was The Boy in the Striped Pajamas this morning 🥺— Kumar Swayam (@KumarSwayam3) July 5, 2023
Then I watched #Bawaal Teaser 🤯
Unexpected 💯
It may look like I'm over hyping it but seriously, I didn't even think of such a scene in #Bawal 😶
Counting on you #NiteshTiwari 👍#VarunDhawan #JanhviKapoor #BawaalTeaser pic.twitter.com/HuCG0jSbku
#BawaalTeaser looks interesting,#NiteshTiwari seems to have cooked something really out of the box here!— PRD (@Cinema_With_PRD) July 5, 2023
Could’ve been a solid theatrical release for @Varun_dvn-@janhvikapoorr-@NGEMovies who are struggling to get a big hit on board from quite a while now!
.#Bawaal #VarunDhawan pic.twitter.com/UE0dLQOorC
In the clip, the two are heard calling out to one another, but the tight crowd keeps them apart. Then, a man is seen leaving what appears to be a gas chamber. Many users expressed their disapproval of presenting something as horrifying as The Holocaust on Twitter.
Wait the last shot refers to holocaust?? 😐 But why to bring this in supposed romance . This will draw insane criticism if not handled right. You can't compare anything anything to that tragedy https://t.co/Sw705B9ARN— Curiosity died (@CuriosityGone) July 5, 2023
People need to watch #Bawaal before jumping to conclusions about the Holocaust scene. I am sure those involved with the movie are aware about the sensitivity of the topic & will not treat it in a disrespectful manner.— I am NOT a boy (@ishab26) July 5, 2023
Regarding the film's depiction of the Holocaust, gas chambers, and Nazi Germany, internet users appeared perplexed and divided. For the unversed, the lead pair's story is set against the Holocaust, as suggested by the fact that the man looks like he is from Nazi Germany. However, many felt that Nitesh Tiwari and his filmography are proof of the director's understanding of sensitive topics.
Nitesh Tiwari in the past has helmed the sports drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was based on the life of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Phogat. The latest movie Nitesh directed was the National Award-winning movie Chhichhore, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.
Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari all contributed to the writing of Bawaal. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, owned by Sajid Nadiadwala, produced the film. Varun and Janhvi will be paired together for the first time in the movie. It will have its debut on Prime Video India without a theatrical run on July 21.
