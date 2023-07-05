BAWAAL TEASER REVIEW NETIZENS DIVIDED OVER LAST 5 SECONDS OF HOLOCAUST SCENE EXPRESS CONCERN OVER SENSITIVITY OF TOPIC

Hyderabad: The Bawaal teaser, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan, was released on Wednesday. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed film's teaser is goosebumps-inducing and has left a lasting impression on viewers. Although viewers praised the lead couple's chemistry, some people had objections to the film's alleged portrayal of what seems like the Holocaust.

The teaser begins with a montage of Janhvi and Varun's romantic moments as they grin and exchange looks while Arijit Singh's voice echoes in the background. However, it is the last 5 seconds of the teaser that piqued the interest of the viewers. Though fans showered the teaser with love, it is the gas chamber scene depicting Varun reaching out to Janhvi while struggling for air in what appears to be a gas chamber, that has divided the internet.

In the clip, the two are heard calling out to one another, but the tight crowd keeps them apart. Then, a man is seen leaving what appears to be a gas chamber. Many users expressed their disapproval of presenting something as horrifying as The Holocaust on Twitter.

Regarding the film's depiction of the Holocaust, gas chambers, and Nazi Germany, internet users appeared perplexed and divided. For the unversed, the lead pair's story is set against the Holocaust, as suggested by the fact that the man looks like he is from Nazi Germany. However, many felt that Nitesh Tiwari and his filmography are proof of the director's understanding of sensitive topics.

Nitesh Tiwari in the past has helmed the sports drama Dangal, starring Aamir Khan, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. It was based on the life of Haryanvi wrestler Mahavir Phogat. The latest movie Nitesh directed was the National Award-winning movie Chhichhore, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor.

Nitesh Tiwari, Nikhil Mehrotra, Piyush Gupta, Shreyas Jain, and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari all contributed to the writing of Bawaal. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, owned by Sajid Nadiadwala, produced the film. Varun and Janhvi will be paired together for the first time in the movie. It will have its debut on Prime Video India without a theatrical run on July 21.

