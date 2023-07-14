Mumbai (Maharashtra): Makers of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming romantic drama Bawaal unveiled the second song Dil Se Dil Tak on Friday. The latest to be out from Bawaal album features a blossoming romance between the lead pair in picturesque Paris.

Taking to Instagram, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared a glimpse of the song which she captioned, "Chhalak gaye naina, Tune mann bhar diya…Mere khaali se dil ko yun, Tune ghar kar diya.. #DilSeDilTak song out now." Composed by Akashdeep Sengupta, Dil Se Dil Tak is crooned by Laqshay Kapoor, and Suvarna Tiwari. The song is penned by Kausar Munir and features Varun and Janhvi.

Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from July 21. It is set against the backdrop of World War 2. The makers recently released the Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte song. It is sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Mithoon.

Sharing details about his character, Varunin an earlier interview said that the film will be a definitive landmark in his. "Bawaal has been a challenging journey for me, but it has also been one of the most exciting and extremely rewarding ones too. Despite his popularity, Ajju is constantly warring with circumstances beyond his control. A character is so intricately woven but literally, a Bawaal within and all around, that it will hold a special place in my heart. I just cannot wait for the audience from all across the globe to watch and experience this unconventionally beautiful romantic tale of Ajju and Nisha."

Janhvi also opened up about the film and said the upcoming film is a unique love story wherein she plays a simple girl with hopes and dreams. "As actors we play roles that are either made for us or ones that we adapt to. But rarely do we get the opportunity to embody a role so coveted that offers an actor more scope to perform. In this unique romantic tale, Nisha is seemingly a simple girl with hopes and dreams, but she's so endearing that she makes you want to feel every emotion that she is experiencing. In Bawaal, Nisha is taking a journey that will make you look beyond the surface into her life, her love, and everything in between," she said. (ANI)