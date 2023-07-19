BAWAAL SCREENING JANHVI KAPOOR TAMANNAAH BHATIA POOJA HEGDE AND OTHERS MAKE HEADS TURN WITH EXTRAVAGANT STYLE

Mumbai: It's "bawaal" time! On Tuesday night, the makers of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal held a screening of the film in Mumbai. While the leading pair attended the star-studded screening of their film Bawaal in Mumbai, several biggies from Bollywood showed up to cheer the team.

Janhvi looked stunning in a silver sequin gown. She opted for minimal make-up and kept her hair open. Before attending the screening, Janhvi took to Instagram and shared pictures of her glittery dress. On the other hand, Varun made a stylish entry in a black suit that he paired with a white shirt and a black tie. His wife Natasha Dalal also joined him for the special night.

Who's who of Bollywood turned up for the Bawaal screening. Karan Johar, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Tamannaah Bhatia came for the screening to show their support to the Bawaal team. Manish Malhotra, Elli AvrRam, Pooja Hegde, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Avneet Kaur and Isabelle also showed their presence. Varun's father David Dhawan also attended the screening.

Tamannaah Bhatia at Bawaal screening in Mumbai

Khushi Kapoor at Bawaal screening in Mumbai

Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari, who is best known for helming blockbusters like Dangal and Chhichhore. The film is a romantic drama set against the backdrop of World War 2. The film's trailer was launched in Dubai recently. The film has Varun playing a history teacher who takes Janhvi Kapoor's character on a trip to Europe to visit World War 2 sites. It was shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with Lucknow and two other cities in India. The film's crew had more than 700 people with action directors and stuntmen hired from Germany.

Opening up about the references of Hitler and WW2 in the film, Nitesh said, "The arc of the characters, you know you look at the events and the incidents can play an important role in the overall arc of the character and the relationship. And, it is not just about Hitler, there are many more things which you may not have seen in the trailer, but everything, every incident has been carefully chosen which can have an impact on the overall arc."

He added, "World War 2 is humongous, you know, there is so much which has happened. You cannot probably take everything. You have to pick and choose things that will probably impact the journey of the characters." On being asked about his biggest lesson from the film's shoot, Nitesh said, "There are certain ideologies that I believe in and that’s the guiding light for. One of the strongest human feelings for me is empathy. There is no way we can ever compromise on it. That is my strongest takeaway from the film."

As some portions of the film are revolving around the war, he also opened up about he deals with the war within himself. "I have started believing very strongly that whatever happens, happens for the best. There have been situations where you will find yourself asking why this has happened to me. But the alternative that life gives you at a later stage turns out to be a much better alternative," he shared. Bawaal will be out on Prime Video on July 21. (With agency inputs)

