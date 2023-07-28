Hyderabad: Greta Gerwig's film Barbie surpassed the $500 million mark in less than a week after its release, making it a global success. The film continues to keep cash registers ringing worldwide, however, it is is still lagging behind Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer in India. Margot Robbie is seen in the titular role of Barbie, while Ryan Gosling portrays Ken. Barbie is performing decently at the box office in India as it gathered Rs 27 crore on the seventh day of its release.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Barbie collected Rs 5 crore on its opening day. It minted Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday and Rs 7.15 crore on Sunday. The movie had a dip in its collection on its first Monday gathering only about Rs 2.5 crore, followed by Rs 2.30 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.30 crore on Wednesday. On Thursday, it raked in Rs 2 crore, as per early estimates. The movie now stands at a 7-day total of Rs 27.5 crore in India. Meanwhile, Barbie had an overall occupancy of 18.84 percent on July 27.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie clashed with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on July 21. The Greta Gerwig directorial follows Barbie, as she learns about the joys and perils of living among humans. The movie has an enormous ensemble cast that also stars America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Ariana Greenblatt, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, Will Ferrell, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, and Scott Evans, among others.