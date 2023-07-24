BARBENHEIMER BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 3 BARBIE TRAILS BEHIND OPPENHEIMER IN INDIA IN BIGGEST BOX OFFICE BATTLE SINCE PANDEMIC

Hyderabad: The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling movie Barbie was released concurrently with Christopher Nolan's dark drama Oppenheimer, leading to the Barbenheimer fever around the world. Helmed by Greta Gerwig, Barbie slightly increased on Sunday in India amidst positive to mixed reviews. Oppenheimer, on the other hand, has performed better than Barbie in India, unlike worldwide box office numbers.

As per a report on Sacnilk.com, Barbie made about Rs 7 crore in India on Sunday, according to early estimates. The movie made Rs 6.5 crore on Saturday after debuting at Rs 5 crore. The current three-day total is Rs 18.50 crore at the Indian box office. Whereas, Oppenheimer minted Rs 17.25 crore nett on the third day of its release in India across all languages. The movie made Rs 14.50 crore on its first day of release and Rs 17.25 crore on its second day. It now stands at a three-day total of Rs 49 crore.

Oppenheimer, starring Cillian Murphy as the father of the atomic bomb, has been doing exceptionally well and is almost at the Rs 50-crore mark in India. However, things are different in North America where Barbie has been reigning over Oppenheimer. As per a news agency, Barbie made an astounding $155 million in its first weekend at the box office in North America. According to the agency, Oppenheimer also had a successful weekend, bringing in an estimated $80.5 million.