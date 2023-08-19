BANITA SANDHU DROPS PICTURES WITH AP DHILLON AMID DATING RUMOURS GETS TROLLED THIS IS ALL STRATEGY

Hyderabad: Actor Banita Sandhu and singer-rapper AP Dhillon are making headlines for their alleged romance. On Saturday, Banita seemingly confirmed dating rumours with a series of pictures featuring Dhillon and herself. Soon after she dropped the post, netizens sniffed "strategy" and "promotion gimmick" behind her blooming romance with the Brown Munde hitmaker.

Banita took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from what appears to be their first public appearance together. On August 16, AP and Banita arrived together for the screening of the singer's upcoming docuseries AP Dhillon: First Of A Kind in Mumbai. The pictures shared by Banita are seemingly clicked before they headed for the event.

In the pictures. Dhillon looks dashing in a multi-coloured jacket, matching t-shirt, and trousers while his rumoured girlfriend Sandhu opted for a bodycon dress in red. The two also starred together in the singer’s latest music video With You. Taking a cue from the song, Banita dropped pictures with a caption that reads, "With Me," followed by a red heart emoji.

Apparently, the October actor's latest post left netizens curious about the timing as their romance is making headlines just when Prime Video announced the docuseries on AP Dhillon. "How much amazon prime paid you guys to hype all this .. is it a coincidence that you guys announced the relationship just when the amazon released the series about AP ??" asked a user, while another chimed in, "I hope people realise this is all strategy." Meanwhile, the couple has already garnered a few fans who are rooting for them on social media.

For unversed, Banita is a Welsh actor, who debuted with Varun Dhawan starrer October in 2018. Later, she also appeared in Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sardar Udham. Meanwhile, AP Dhillon is all set for his docuseries which unveils his journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon. Directed by Jay Ahmed and produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 18.

