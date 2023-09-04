BAMBAI MERI JAAN TRAILER KAY KAY MENON AND AVINASH TIWARY FIND THEMSELVES IN A TIMELESS CONFLICT BETWEEN GOOD AND EVIL

Hyderabad: The makers of Bambai Meri Jaan unveiled the trailer of upcoming crime thriller on Monday. The show delves into the tumultuous life of Dara Kadri, a notorious gangster, but tells his story primarily through the perspective of his father, Ismail Kadri, a former police officer.

Bambai Meri Jaan promises to be a gripping narrative that exposes the extreme steps that Dara makes, even endangering his own family, as he evolves into a ruthless and fearless gangster, leveraging his business acumen to take on not only law enforcement and rival gangs but also the personal demons that haunt him. Dara is torn between his father's legacy in law enforcement and his own journey into the heart of organized crime.

Directed by Shujaat Saudagar, this 10-part series features Kay Kay Menon in the role of a righteous police officer. Avinash Tiwary in the role of Menon's son starts from humble beginnings, having known the pangs of hunger, and now aspires to rewrite his fate. The trailer hints at the central theme of Bambai Meri Jaan, which revolves around dysfunctional father-son relationships and the ways in which a family copes and evolves amidst their trials and tribulations in the backdrop of post-independence Mumbai.

Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment’s Ritesh Sidhwani, Kassim Jagmagia and Farhan Akhtar, the show also features Kritika Kamra and Nivedita Bhattacharya along with Amyra Dastur. Bambai Meri Jaan will drop on Prime Video on September 14.

