Bagheera teaser out on Srii Murali's birthday, actor fights injustice as masked crusader in intense drama
Published: 18 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The teaser for the much-anticipated film Bagheera was unveiled by Hombale Films on Sunday to mark actor Srii Murali's birthday on December 17. This action-packed glimpse into Bagheera offers a peek into the film's dark universe and introduces the intense drama it holds in store for the audience to witness.
Hombale Films shared Bagheera teaser on social media, stating, "When society becomes a jungle, only one predator roars for justice... 🔥 Presenting #BagheeraTeaser to you all. Wishing our 'Roaring Star' @SRIMURALIII a very Happy Birthday."
Bagheera teaser reveals a world besieged by injustice, violence, and chaos, with Srii Murali portraying the titular character. In a one minute and 26 second long teaser, Murali emerges as a force against the abusers of authority. The teaser assures viewers of breathtaking action sequences and remarkable cinematography, concluding with Bagheera, portrayed by Srii Murali, standing atop a building surveying the city, evoking the image of a hidden superhero aiding the oppressed while concealing his identity behind a mask.
Bagheera, an upcoming Kannada film from the makers of KGF 1, Kantara, and Salaar, is helmed by Dr. Suri with a story by KGF's Prashanth Neel. The film features music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath and is produced by Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films. With the film, Dr. Suri will be returning to the director's chair after a decade. Bagheera is slated for a mid-2024 release.