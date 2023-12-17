Hyderabad: The teaser for the much-anticipated film Bagheera was unveiled by Hombale Films on Sunday to mark actor Srii Murali's birthday on December 17. This action-packed glimpse into Bagheera offers a peek into the film's dark universe and introduces the intense drama it holds in store for the audience to witness.

Hombale Films shared Bagheera teaser on social media, stating, "When society becomes a jungle, only one predator roars for justice... 🔥 Presenting #BagheeraTeaser to you all. Wishing our 'Roaring Star' @SRIMURALIII a very Happy Birthday."

Bagheera teaser reveals a world besieged by injustice, violence, and chaos, with Srii Murali portraying the titular character. In a one minute and 26 second long teaser, Murali emerges as a force against the abusers of authority. The teaser assures viewers of breathtaking action sequences and remarkable cinematography, concluding with Bagheera, portrayed by Srii Murali, standing atop a building surveying the city, evoking the image of a hidden superhero aiding the oppressed while concealing his identity behind a mask.