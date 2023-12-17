BAD INVESTMENT SAYS SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU AS FAN ASKS ABOUT POSSIBILITY OF REMARRIAGE

Hyderabad: Samantha Ruth Prabhu engaged in an interactive session with her fans through an Ask Me Anything event on Instagram Stories. During this lively interaction on Sunday, her followers quizzed her on a diverse range of topics, from her belief in miracles and aspirations for the upcoming year to her perspective on the possibility of remarriage.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu on miracles

In response to these queries, Samantha candidly shared her musings, expressing her Sunday thoughts while acknowledging life's blend of unexpected surprises that contribute to shaping one's unique identity. In affirming her belief in miracles, she emphasized the importance of prioritizing oneself, advocating for good health as a manifestation for year 2024. Maintaining her characteristic wit, she humorously referred to statistical data on divorce rates when contemplating the prospect of remarriage, playfully labeling it a "bad investment."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's witty reply on possibility of remarriage

The journey of Samantha's relationship with actor Naga Chaitanya commenced in 2010 after their collaboration in the film Ye Maaya Chesave. Their engagement ceremony took place in Hyderabad on January 29, 2017, followed by their marriage later the same year in October. However, the couple publicly announced their separation and subsequent divorce on October 2, 2021.

Tralala Moving Pictures announcement highlight of the month for Samantha

In a significant stride beyond acting, Samantha unveiled her venture into production with the launch of her banner, Tralala Moving Pictures. Through this initiative, she aims to curate narratives that resonate with the intricate tapestry of societal dynamics, fostering a nurturing space for authentic and meaningful storytelling.