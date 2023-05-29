BABY TUJHE PAAP LAGEGA SAYS SARA ALI KHAN AS RAKHI SAWANT TROLLS HER STYLE SENSE WATCH VIDEO

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan's Instagram timeline perfectly captures who she is - glitzy, witty, and hilarious. The actor often treats her fans with pictures and videos of significant events in her personal as well as professional life on the photo-sharing platform. Most of her posts come with a funny twist and her latest video on Instagram is no different. The actor dropped a fun video with none other than the entertainment queen Rakhi Sawant.

Sharing the video, Sara wrote in the caption, "Red Hot Chilly, Jab Somya Rakhi ji se Mili." The video shows Sara Ali Khan and Rakhi Sawant in red hot outfits having a humourous interaction over who looks better. Rakhi is also seen traolling Sara over her style sense in the video. At the end of the video, both of them danced to the song Baby Tujhe Paap Lagega from the upcoming movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. The ending will definitely make you laugh. Have a look at the video below.

As soon as the video was shared, social media users flocked to the comment section and reacted humorously to the video. A user wrote, "Soooo funny!!!" Another wrote, "I just love that this entire sequence has been shot in a washroom." One more user wrote, "@rakhisawant2511 is such a babe and has entertained us for so many years! I hope she gets her break again."

Meanwhile, Sara will next be seen in the forthcoming romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bach Ke alongside Vicky Kaushal. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the movie is all set to hit the theatres on June 2 this year. Besides that, she also has Ae Watan Mere Watan, an untitled project helmed by Jagan Shakti, and Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino in her kitty.