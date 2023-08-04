BABIL KHAN DITCHES HIS INTENSE LOOK IN LIGHT HEARTED SERIES FRIDAY NIGHT PLAN CHECK OUT ITS RELEASE DATE

Hyderabad: Babil Khan is gearing up for his second OTT production, Friday Night Plan, after making his acting debut in the web film Qala. The actor teased the release date of his upcoming film with trailer on his Instagram account. The series is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment and features Bollywood superstar Juhi Chawla in a pivotal role.

Announcing the release date on Instagram, Babil wrote: "Two unsupervised siblings in a room… they might have the most epic #FridayNightPlan! 🥳Premieres on 1st September, only on Netflix!" In the series, Babil essays the role of an 18-year-old. He has carefully chosen a light heated comedy series for himself this time ditching the monotonous intense roles he did in the past.

As soon as he made the post, his fans went gaga over it. Social media users swamped into the comment section to express their excitement. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote: "So you're telling me Juhi & Babil are in a movie together 😲❤️❤️WOOOOOWWWWWW." Another one wrote: "This boy has some charm on the screen..all the best to him...khansab will be seeing him ☺️" Remembering the late Irrfan Khan, Babil's father, a fan commented: "So many Irrfan Khan moment 😍 literally it's like he is on the screen .❤️"

Talking about his role in the series, Babil says that he's portraying an 18-year-old and that he struggled to capture the emotions of a teenager. "My character is afraid of failure, which is why he is always protecting himself and overplanning his life. His fear of failure stems from the loss of his father, and that's the only thing I could relate to," he explains, describing himself as the polar opposite of his on-screen persona.

"I'm the type of person who lets life lead me. I don't develop plans, strategize, or overthink things. I am a person who goes with the flow," Babil explains.

Juhi joined the Vatsal Neelakantan-directed series in June. The production went on floors in May 2022. According to reports, the series was shot at night in Mumbai neighbourhoods. While Babil has been busy filming several web series, Juhi was most recently seen in Sharmaji Namkeen, the last film of the late Rishi Kapoor.

Also read: Irrfan Khan birth anniversary: Babil pays emotional tribute to father, shares unseen childhood pictures