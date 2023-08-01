BAAHUBALI PAIR PRABHAS ANUSHKA TO REUNITE FOR THIS PROJECT SOON

Hyderabad: Some pairs on the silver screen have special fans. One such pair is Prabhas-Anushka. Both of them have already appeared in three movies together. Now there are reports that this pair may act once again. Fans of Prabhas and Anushka are on cloud nine after the news went viral. Shobhu Yarlagadda has won everyone's appreciation by producing 'Baahubali'-The Beginning' and Baahubali 2-The conclusion'. Now the producer is once again planning a big-budget movie with Prabhas and Anushka.

It is heard that he has given the green signal that he has also reportedly held discussions with Prabhas for this. However, there is no official announcement on this, but the news is being shared on social media. Already, Prabhas and Anushka acted in 'Billa', 'Mirchi' and 'Baahubali', which have become super hits. It is assumed that if both of them act together, the film will definitely become a blockbuster.

Also read: Prabhas to take brutal fight to international mafia in Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire

Another news related to Prabhas is doing rounds on social media. Star director Lokesh Kanagaraj has planned a film with Prabhas soon. It is reported that it will be made as a big-budget movie Maitri Movies is likely to produce the film. Recently in an interview, Lokesh Kanagaraj said that he is busy with the shooting of 'Leo'. Once it is completed, he will give clarity on the film with Prabhas.

It is known that the shooting of 'Leo' has been completed recently. With this, it seems that after the post-production work of this film, Prabhas' project is likely to go to the floors. Prabhas is currently acting in 'Kalki 2898 AD' directed by Nag Ashwin and Salaar' with Prashanth Neil. Videos related to these have created a lot of buzz. Along with these, he reportedly approved the film 'Spirit' directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.