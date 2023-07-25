Hyderabad: After weeks of teasing on social media, Ayushmann Khurrana has finally dropped his get-up as Pooja from his much-anticipated film Dream Girl 2. What drew the most attention, though, was Tahira Kashyap's remark on his post revealing the look. Many others showered praises on the actor's look as he dazzles not in one but two personalities in the film.

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Ayushmann wrote, “Yeh toh sirf pehli jhalak hai. Objects in the mirror are more khoobsurat than they appear! (This is just the first glimpse. Objects in the mirror are more beautiful than they appear!) #DreamGirl2on25Aug #25AugustHogaMast #OneMonthToGo.” As soon as the post was shared, fans and B-town celebs thronged to the comment section to shower their love on the film.

With thousands of heart and fire emoticons under the post, what stood out was Ayushmann's wife Tahira Kashyap's comment. Reacting to the poster, Tahira Kashyap, Ayushmann's wife and writer, responded to his look as Pooja with a heart eyes emoji and a fire emoji in the comments section. Similarly, many fans found Ayushmann's female look appealing.

In the poster, Ayushmann looks like a glamorous woman in which he is seen applying lipstick. Sharing the poster, the actor also mentioned the film's release date with a month's countdown for August 25. The excitement around the film is understood as Ayushmann is back with captivating characters - the suave Karam and the exuberant Pooja!

The change of Ayushmann into Pooja is nothing short of magical. His followers have been blown away by his smooth crossover between these two identities. Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilya, who also directed the first installment. Ananya Panday has also joined the cast.

Dream Girl 2 is a spiritual sequel to the 2019 film Dream Girl, which starred Ayushmann as a call centre staffer who spoke in a feminine voice to clients. It was a worldwide box office success, grossing over Rs 200 crore.

