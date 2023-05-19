AYUSHMANN KHURRANAS FATHER P KHURANA NO MORE

Hyderabad: In a tragic news, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana's father and popular astrologer P Khurrana breathed his last on May 19. He was admitted to a hospital two days ago. According to sources, Pandit P Khurana died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at a private hospital. The official reason for his death won't be revealed until the family issues a statement.

However, the terrible news has been confirmed by an official statement from actor Aparshakti's spokesperson. The Khurrana family and their supporters are in a state of profound grief over the passing of their pilar of support and backbone of the Khurana family. The spokesman for Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana in the announcement stated, "It is with great regret that we notify you that Astrologer P Khurana, the father of Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana, passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali due to a protracted incurable illness. In this time of personal sorrow, we are grateful for all of your prayers and support."

As per sources, his final rites will be performed on May 19 at 5.30 p.m. at the Manimajra cremation yard in Chandigarh. He was hospitalised at Fortis Hospital in Mohali, Punjab, and had been there for two days for treatment of heart illness. Pandit P Khurana was a well-known astrologer who had written numerous books on the subject.

Ayushmann Khurrana frequently professed his admiration for his parents and shared old photos of them. He used to fondly talk about the guidance his father gave him. In one of the older tweets, Ayushmann uploaded some black-and-white images of his late father Pandit P Khurana and stated, "We received it from him. the training. the love for art, poetry, music, and movies. He was a law student but has a lifelong interest in astrology. The double Ns and double Rs in my name are due to him. He also taught us that we have the power to determine our own fate and that our good deeds may trump any prophecy. My friend, philosopher and guide. My father.”

