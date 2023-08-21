Hyderabad: Makers of the eagerly anticipated film Dream Girl 2 opened the advance booking counters ahead of its release on August 25. Unquestionably, there is a buzz, with well-known movie theatre chains like PVR, Cinepolis, INOX, and others leading the way by opening their online ticketing sites.

Dream Girl 2, a comedy-drama starring Ayushmann Khurrana, is slated to hit theatres on August 25 of this year, and there is no denying that the film with just its songs and trailer has managed to create quite a buzz. The advance bookings for the Ayushmann and Ananya Panday starrer in India allegedly exceeded Rs 15 lakhs as of August 21, 5:50 AM. The film managed to sell a total of 5597 tickets in less than 24 hours of initiating advance bookings.

The film boasts of an ensemble of extraordinarily gifted actors, including the great Paresh Rawal, Asrani, Annu Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh, Rajpal Yadav, Manoj Joshi, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz, to add to the laughter trip. Dream Girl is the official sequel to the hugely popular movie Dream Girl, which was released in 2019. The first installment was a huge success at the box office.

The film is bankrolled by the dynamic duo Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. The film was initially scheduled to be released in July, however, due to the lengthy VFX work necessary for the movie, the release date was pushed to August 25. Headlining the film, Ayushmann is the only young actor of his generation with a successful commercial comedy film franchise.

Ayushmann, in reference to the same, stated: "I never imagined that I would have a successful comedy franchise in my filmography. I can honestly say that I ran into this by accident. As luck would have it, I have only looked out for ideas that are appealing to as many people as possible."

