Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Dream Girl 2. The comedy-drama brought in around Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office in just the first five days of its release. And now, it is anticipated that the movie's earnings will increase due to the Raksha Bandhan celebrations. As part of the promotion, a new promo for the movie has been unveiled, wherein Ayushmann's character Pooja expresses her wish to tie Rakhi to Salman Khan, Chunky Panday, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan.

Taking to social media, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a promotional video of Dream Girl 2 with a caption that read, "@pooja___dreamgirl ke saath rakhi ka tyohaar manaye in cinemas near you! #HappyRakshaBandhan #DreamGirl2InCinemas." In the video, Ayushmann's character Pooja hilariously expresses her desire for a brother.

His character says, "Mere aashiq toh bahut hai par bhai ek bhi nahi." Pooja then calls Shah Rukh Khan, while the Zinda Banda song from Jawan can be heard playing in the background. Pooja is responded by an automated voice saying, "Aapne jis vyakti ko call kiya hai woh kisi ka bhai banne ke liye bahut 'jawan' hai. 30 ke baad call karein." Pooja says, "Koi nahi sabke bhai ko phone karti hoon. Yeh mana nahi karenge," and then makes a call to Salman Khan.

As she calls the Dabangg star, Salman's Naiyo Lagda song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is heard. The automated voice informs her, "Khabardar jo wapis phone kiya, bhai samajh me nahi aate hai lekin gusse bahut jaldi aate hain, kripya Rakhi k baad call karein." Pooja amusingly replies, "Bhaijaan toh sirf jaan nikle." Pooja finally calls Chunky Panday and the automated response says, "Aapne jis 'aakhri pasta' ko call kiya hai unka aapse abhi koi vaasta nahi hai, Rakhi ke baad call karein."

Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Manjot Singh, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Annu Kapoor among others. Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is the sequel to the 2019 hit film of the same name.