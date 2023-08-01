AYUSHMANN KHURANNA IS BACK WITH DREAM GIRL 2

Hyderabad: The much-anticipated trailer for Dream Girl 2 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday was released by the makers on Tuesday. The transformation of Ayushmann into Pooja is nothing short of amazing. The trailer brings back Ayushmann's charm and wit on the big screen once more. The trailer for Dream Girl 2 is sure to leave one in splits. Fans have been astounded and surprised by his seamless transition between these various identities. It's a treat to watch the brilliant actor transform into a female character with such poise.

The trailer introduces us to Pooja's world where one can expect humorous misunderstandings, smart banter, and a comedy of mistakes that will have one on the edge of the seat, wanting more. Dream Girl 2' transports us on a voyage of love, humour and surprising twists and turns. The clip begins with her phone suddenly ringing, and Khurrana answering it with her typical charm.

The reference to Pooja as a "tyohar" (festival) adds a sense of intrigue, leaving us wondering what surprises she has in store for us. Pooja's enthralling mystery keeps viewers guessing her next move. The movie is a sequel to Ayushmann's much-appreciated flick Dream Girl. Known for taking up unusual characters and scripts, Ayushmann said that he drew inspiration from actors like Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan and Govinda, all of whom had played a cross-dresser at some point in their careers. Kamal Haasan in Chachi 420, Govinda in Aunty No. 1, and Aamir Khan in Baazi have led the way in portraying female roles, according to Khurrana, who also plays a crossdresser in his upcoming film.

Dream Girl 2 is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor. Ayushmann will appear alongside Ananya Panday in the flick. The film is set to hit theatres on August 25. It was originally scheduled to be released in July, but it got delayed due to the film's intensive VFX work.

