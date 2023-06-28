Hyderabad: Satya Prem Ki Katha's recent track, Pasoori Nu, a remake of Ali Sethi and Shae Gil's original Coke Studio mega hit Pasoori, has enraged Pakistani celebs and fans. Former Pakistani seamer Shoaib Akhtar has spoken out against the remake of the song Pasoori from the upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha. Apart from Shoaib Akhtar, Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Amar Khan also critiqued the song adaptation, although in a more direct manner.

Shoaib took to Twitter to express his humorous reaction to learning about the revised version of the song, which was initially performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill. The cricketer said, "Aye ki pasoori paayi ay" (What mess is this). The former cricketer received numerous responses from his fans.

Reacting to the former cricketer's tweet, a social media user commented: "Pasoori remake 😭 itne ache song ko barbaad kerdia (Ruined such a nice song). Another one wrote: "T series wale bollywood ke saare hit gaane kharap karne ke baad ab tumhare piche bhi par gaya...🤣 (T-series after ruining all hit songs of Bollywood are now after you)." Another user wrote: "Hamesha ki terha Pakistani music chori krty Hoye (As always stealing Pakistani music)."

Prior to the release of the Arjit Singh song, Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui tweeted, "Pasoori is a song loved all over the world. I hope Bollywood does not destroy this gem in the name of replicating it as it has done to others." However, after the song was released, the actor stated that the remake was "not as good as usual."

"And Bollywood did exactly what we feared!" he exclaimed. Fuming controversy, Amar Khan wondered why the original song was referred to as a "global hit" rather than a "Pakistani hit." "Wait a second, I wish they had titled it as a "Pakistani Hit" coz "Global Hit" is very cleverly placed to avoid the origins of the iconic song, which is #madeinpakistan," she stated in her tweet. P.S. There will be no cross-border enmity, as I grew up listening to Indian music."

Arijit Singh provided the voice for the reimagined version of the hit Pakistani song for Satyaprem Ki Katha. On Monday morning, the creators released the recreated song Pasoori Nu from the film starring Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. The music video for the song has Kartik and Kiara Advani lip-syncing to the lyrics while twinning in white. The updated version has received mixed reactions from celebs and fans across the globe. Tulsi Kumar has provided the female vocals.

