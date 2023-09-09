Hyderabad: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji on Saturday celebrated the first anniversary of his 2022 blockbuster Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. To mark the special occasion, Ayan shared a peek inside the Brahmastra - Part Two: Dev world and shared a video of artwork related to the film.

On Saturday, Mukerji took to Instagram and posted a video that included several early artwork from the next stage of the Brahmastra journey. Sharing the video, Ayan wrote, "BRAHMĀSTRA - PART TWO: DEV Early Concept Art Work 💥 Has been a few months of working steadily on the Vision and Story for Brahmāstra 2 & 3! On this special day for Team Brahmāstra, felt like sharing a few key images of our Inspiration 🕉️💥 #brahmastra2 #DEV."

Titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the movie marked the beginning of a big-budget fantasy adventure franchise and Mukerji has already announced two follow-ups that will be released in 2026 and 2027. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy also featured in the movie, produced by Star Studios and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna. The film, which earned over Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office, was one of the major commercial successes for the Hindi film industry during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In April this year, Mukerji announced that the two sequels of Brahmastra will be "bigger and more ambitious than Part One" and he will be shooting them simultaneously. Mukerji will return to Brahmastra franchise after directing War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, for Yash Raj Films. The movie will be a part of YRF Spy Universe. (With agency inputs)

READ | Ayan Mukerji doles out major scoop on Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra two and thre