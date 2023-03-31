New Delhi: Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji shared a major update on upcoming parts of his blockbuster film Brahmastra. The filmmaker, who attended a summit on Thursday, said that he has only touched the tip of the iceberg of this concept in Brahmastra. Ayan also shared when Brahmastra 2 will be released.

Ayan said he plans to simultaneously work on the two-part follow-up to his blockbuster movie Brahmastra. The filmmaker said the second chapter of the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer will come out in 2026. "Brahmastra two and three are going to be made together. This is something I hadn't figured out when we released part one."

"The truth is we are going to take a little bit of time to write it. I know there's a lot of anticipation. People want the film to come out (soon). But first, we have to write it without compromising it. I think it will be about three years from now before we see 'Brahmastra' two on the big screen," Mukerji said at a summit.

Titled Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, the first movie was a big-budget fantasy adventure epic that came out in 2022. The story followed a deejay named Shiva (Kapoor), who sets out on a journey to find the origins of his special powers with Isha (Bhatt), a woman he falls in love with at first sight. Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan also featured in the movie, produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, with special appearances by Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna.

READ | Ayan Mukerji begins work on Ranveer-Deepika starrer Brahmastra Part 2: Dev

At the event on Thursday, the 39-year-old director said Brahmastra only scratched the surface of the Astraverse concept that he created with the movie. "Brahmastra was a different kind of a film, it was a big leap for me because it was a very original concept. Now that it's been a few months since it came out, I feel that we only touched the tip of the iceberg of this concept in Brahmastra.

"Some people, especially young people, have picked up on it. From Brahmastra one, I actually wanted to create the universe of cinema which fits underneath the word Astraverse. What it really is are the stories that are deeply inspired from Indian history as well as bringing that ancient Indian spirituality into the modern world. This combination I want to keep exploring and telling different stories, using it in the way Marvel Studios have so many films under it."

Though Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was successful at the global box office with earnings of over Rs 400 crore, the movie received polarising reviews from the critics. Mukerji said he has taken note of the criticism the film received and will try not to repeat the mistakes with the follow-ups. "The film did really good numbers, so a lot of people embraced the film. It did really when it came out on streaming. But I still hear that criticism."

"The thing is I accept and agree with some of it. Some of the criticism came down to some aspects of the writing and story of 'Brahmastra'. I have to understand it and make it better in part two," he said. (With agency inputs)