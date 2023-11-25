AUR KUCH NAHI CHURAANA BANDAR SHRADDHA KAPOOR REACTS AS MONKEY STEALS HER BHAKARVADI PACKET

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor is one of the most popular and loved stars in the film industry. Besides her work, the actor also displays her social media presence, often sharing witty photos and videos. Recently, she took to her Instagram handle to share an amusing incident where a monkey snatched her snack. Her response to the situation is sure to leave you laughing.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Saturday evening, Shraddha dropped a brief clip that shows a monkey leisurely walking around. In the caption, the actor humorously wrote, "Chura lia hai tumne jo... mere Bhakarvadi ke packet ko (followed by two emojis) Aur kuch nahi churaana...Bandar!!!" She accompanied the post with Asha Bhosle's famous song Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko from the film Yaadon Ki Baraat, released in 1973.

Meanwhile, in the early hours of Saturday, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport. It was reported that she was travelling to Madhya Pradesh for the shooting of Stree 2. The actor displayed an ethnic look, dressed in a printed kurta set. She kept her outfit simple and minimal, completing her traditional attire with an off-white bag and matching Kolhapuri chappals. With a smile for the cameras, she made her way to the airport.

Stree 2, directed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan Maddock Films, is a horror comedy sequel that follows the storyline of its 2018 film Stree. Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi among others will be seen in this movie.