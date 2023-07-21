ATLEE HEAPS PRAISES ON JANHVI KAPOOR AND VARUN DHAWAN STARRER BAWAAL

Hyderabad: Bollywood actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's film Bawaal finally released on Prime Video on Friday. The trailer of the film has already created a buzz among the cinephiles, and now, with the movie out on OTT, featuring the on-screen pairing of the lead actors Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan for the first time, it has caused a great deal of enthusiasm. Amidst all the excitement, filmmaker Atlee took to his social media handle and spoke about the movie.

Taking to Twitter, Atlee wrote, "#Bawaal, a feel-good watch. A great craft in its own novelist way. Felt like reading a book and visualising it. Great performances from all the actors, @Varun_dvn sir has rendered a top notch one in this film. #JanhviKapoor was superb Congratulations to @PrimeVideoIN @niteshtiwari21 and the entire cast and crew." Atlee also took to his Instagram Story to share the same. Reacting to his tweet, a social media user commented, "We all eagerly waiting for you and Varun's next film project together, announce us soon."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal delves into the lives of married couple Varun and Janhvi from a small town intertwined with the backdrop of World War 2. As per responses from fans on social media, Varun and Janhvi's performances have generated excitement, and Nitesh Tiwari's direction has received a lot of praise. Some others were pleasantly delighted to see an original love story coming out of Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Varun and Atlee are all set to team up for their next untitled project with Dasara star Keerthy Suresh. The film will mark Keerthy's debut in Bollywood. The movie will begin its production next month.