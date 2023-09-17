ATLEE CONFIRMS CONVERSATIONS WITH ALLU ARJUN OPENS UP ON AIMING SOMETHING BIGGER THAN JAWAN

Hyderabad: After delivering a massive hit with Jawan, Atlee Kumar is now all set to dabble in Telugu film industry. The young filmmaker, who has predominantly worked in the Tamil film industry is said to be collaborating with Pushpa star Allu Arjun. While the buzz around Atlee and Allu Arjun coming together was rife for long, the filmmaker recently confirmed the same.

Basking in the success of Jawan, Atlee has recently opened up about his project with National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun. In a conversation with a webloid, Atlee said that they both share mutual admiration and respect while his collaboration with Allu Arjun will fall into place with the blessing of the almighty.

"Allu sir is a very good friend and we love each other’s craft. Of course, we have an idea of what to do and how to do it. A film comes together by God’s blessing so we need the blessings in the form of the right script. We have an idea and now, let’s wait for God’s blessings," Atlee told a webloid. The filmmaker also said that for the next four months, he will be spending time with his son Meer following which he will decide upon his next project.

Shedding light on his future projects, Atlee said that he is aiming to cater to a bigger audience and aspires to take his films to a global level. The filmmaker also said that he "has to grow and do something bigger than Jawan as well." Not only Allu Arjun, Atlee has also discussed an idea with Bollywood superstars Salman Khan and Hrithik Roshan.

Meanwhile, the director is all set to don the producer's hat for the first time. His maiden production, tentatively titled VD18, will be headlined by Varun Dhawan and Keerthy Suresh. The actioner is produced by Atlee, and his wife Priya in association with Murad Khetani. The yet-to-be-titled film will hit big screens worldwide in the summer of 2024.

READ | 'Jawan fever': Twinning in white, Atlee catches first show of SRK starrer with wife Priya