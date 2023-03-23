Hyderabad: Atif Aslam, a popular Pakistani playback singer known for songs like Aadat, Bakhuda, Jeena Jeena, and Jaane De, has become a proud father after welcoming a baby daughter with his wife Sara Bharwana. The singer of Tajdar-e-Haram informed his followers of the birth of his child on Instagram on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture of his daughter sleeping in pink baby pyjamas. The couple have named their little princess Halima Atif Aslam. Sharing the picture, he wrote: The long wait is now over. My heart's new queen has arrived. Thank God, Sarah and the baby are both doing well. Please remember to pray for us. From Halima Atif Aslam, Ramadan Mubarak, 23/03/2023.

After two sons, this is his and his wife Sarah's first daughter. As soon as the Pakistani singer dropped the good news on Instagram, fans and wellwishers flocked to the comment section to congratulate the singer. "A daughter is a great bounty and an honour granted by Allah (SWT) , Imaam Al-Hasan said: “Girls are a source of reward and sons are a blessing; rewards are in one’s favour (on the Day of Judgment) whereas one will be held accountable for blessings,” wrote an admirer.

"Now can't wait for her to grow up and come to your YouTube lives," commented another. Another social media user wrote: "Ramadan Mubarak Love @atifaslam to you and your family also, it's the best gift of Allah to you and your family in this divine month of Ramadan Right." The songs Tere Sang Yaara from Rustom, Tu Jaane Na and Tera Hone Laga Hoon from Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, and Tere Bin from Bas Ek Pal are just a few that Atif has performed in Bollywood movies.