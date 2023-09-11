ATHIYA SHETTY PENS HEARTFELT NOTE FOR HER EVERYTHING KL RAHUL ON COMEBACK WITH CENTURY AGAINST PAKISTAN

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Athiya Shetty cheered for her husband KL Rahul on Monday. With his performance in the Asia Cup encounter against Pakistan, the cricketer set a new record, making his wife gush over his comeback. The model turned actor never shies away from showering praises on her husband.

The Asia Cup 2023 Super Four ODI between India and Pakistan was one of the most anticipated events of the weekend. India performed admirably, particularly KL Rahul and Virat Kohli. Both got centuries against Pakistan, giving the team a boost. Athiya Shetty has now applauded and praised her partner's performance.

KL Rahul made his comeback in this match, and it was indeed a remarkable one. The batsman hit a century against Pakistan. His wife, actress Athiya Shetty, took to Instagram to cheer for her husband for his performance.

Athiya posted a video of the major occasion with the remark, "Even the darkest night will end and the sun will rise again. You are everything to me, and I adore you.#1 (sic)" As soon as she gave a shout to Rahul, many fans of the couple took to the comment section with red heart emoticons. And not just fans, celebs too adored the couple in the comment section.

Reacting to the post, actor Anil Kapoor dropped clap emoticons in response to him hitting a century. Vaani Kapoor too dropped the clap emojis, while Tiger Shroff commented with red heart emoticons. Ayushmann Khurrana of Dream Girl 2 fame wrote: "Whatta comeback."

On Monday, September 11, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul established the highest partnership in Asia Cup history. The pair scored 233 runs in the Super Four match against Pakistan at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium.

